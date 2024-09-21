AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
IK does not enjoy public support in Punjab: Azma

Recorder Report Published September 21, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that the people of Punjab are sensible and pay attention to the performance of the government instead of empty rhetoric. Therefore, the founder of PTI does not enjoy the support of the masses here, she added.

Asserting that the founder of PTI is not popular in Punjab, Azma claimed that only people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the Jalsa in Islamabad and they just talked about disintegrating the country and threatening institutions. Azma Bokhari mentioned that people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been holding rallies for six months while their province is in debt by a thousand billion rupees. She questioned how long they can deceive the public with false narratives.

She described them as ill-mannered and uncultured, acknowledging that Salman Akram Raja is educated but talks in the same tone as other PTI members. She said that anyone who does not speak like the founder of PTI or Ali Amin Gandapur cannot stay in the party.

Azma Bokhari added that inflation is decreasing in Pakistan and relief has been provided on electricity bills. She emphasized that a Chief Minister of one province has a mandate to serve the people of KPK, not to invade others.

PTI Imran Khan Azma Bokhari Information Minister Punjab

