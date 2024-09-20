AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Lt-Gen Anjum to continue to serve as DG ISI till April 2025

Ali Hussain | Nuzhat Nazar Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum will continue to serve as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) till April 2025.

This was revealed exclusively to Business Recorder on condition of strict anonymity by high level sources privy to developments.

Amidst intense speculation of his retirement in November this year, the services of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as DG-ISI will be retained till April, for which no notification was made public and hence the retention period was not known however sources informed these correspondents that his appointment was to continue till further orders.

“The decision has been taken that Lt.-Gen Nadeem Anjum will continue to serve as DG-ISI till April, 2025 to ensure continuation of the current counterterrorism policies amid increasing terrorist attacks and efforts for economic revival,” the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

