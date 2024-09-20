AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-20

Mohenjo-Daro: Sindh PA unanimously passes resolution

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:44am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution, demanding of the federal government to retain the motif of ancient ruins of Mohenjo-Daro on the reverse side new currency notes, highlighting it as a symbol of national heritage.

MQM’s Rashid Ali presented a resolution, seeking the continuation of Mohenjo-Daro picture on the banknotes, which received a unanimous support from the house.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar supported the move, saying that the Mohenjo-Daro civilization is the world’s “oldest” ruins that cannot be ignored. Preservation of the ancient ruins for the future generations is important, he added.

Speaking on the resolution, Syed Sardar Shah, the Sindh Education Minister appreciated the mover for underscoring the issue as important. He also called the MQM lawmaker “son of soil” to table the resolution.

He demanded of the federal government to continue the picture of ancient ruins of Mohenjo-Daro on the new currency notes as well, saying that the world is building arts museums to underscore their culture and heritage, “while we are removing pictures”.

The house rejected two resolutions by a majority vote of which one was tabled by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq on grabbing of a society’s land through appointments of administrator.

Lanjar objected to the draft language of the resolution as “petition” in the high court and rejected it by majority votes. The other resolution, which PTI-backed Sajjad Ali presented regarding grabbing of forests land in the province, was also turned down.

The assembly also approved an adjournment motion of PPP’s Heer Ismail Soho, stating that the Sindh government should hand over solar panels to women with ownership rights in a bid to empower the females in the society.

