AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-09-20

PARTLY FACETIOUS: COA will be replaced with COD?

Anjum Ibrahim Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 06:23am

“Success has many fathers, so stated Irfan Siddiqui from the Nawala group, but failure is an orphan.” “Oh? Where did he say that?”

“On television.”

“Did he translate it into Urdu or did he say it in English?”

“Does it matter!”

“Well, yes because I have never heard him speak in English on record.”

“Maybe, but when asked to point his finger at the one(s) responsible for the COA…”

“You mean COD, charter of democracy?”

“Nope, I mean COA Collapse of the Amendment, henceforth known as the twenty-sixth constitutional amendment.”

“What if the twenty-sixth constitutional amendment is passed then what?”

“Then the COA will be replaced with COD.”

“Two question, first then the COD will have many fathers and that is not un-Islamic, and I doubt if The Maulana will like to be a party to that!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK, and the second point is what if the twenty-sixth amendment as and when passed….”

“You mean with many fathers, or an orphan?”

“Shush, anyway, what if the twenty sixth amendment that is passed by the national assembly is not on judicial reforms?”

“As long as it has just the one father…”

“Hey, back off, will you.”

“Well, once the twenty-sixth amendment is passed it won’t matter what its subject matter is, you will not be able to ever refer to it as COA.”

“Oh OK then how will we refer to it?”

“If it’s got many fathers then against the precepts of Islam and if it’s an orphan then we will have to send it to one of the outsourced schools that Maryam Nawaz is establishing all over Punjab….”

“I am so glad she has her hand on the province’s pulse, she said the paint will be good, so what’s a good paint?”

“Not yellow, my friend, not yellow.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: COA will be replaced with COD?

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories