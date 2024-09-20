PARTLY FACETIOUS: COA will be replaced with COD?

“Success has many fathers, so stated Irfan Siddiqui from the Nawala group, but failure is an orphan.” “Oh? Where did he say that?”

“On television.”

“Did he translate it into Urdu or did he say it in English?”

“Does it matter!”

“Well, yes because I have never heard him speak in English on record.”

“Maybe, but when asked to point his finger at the one(s) responsible for the COA…”

“You mean COD, charter of democracy?”

“Nope, I mean COA Collapse of the Amendment, henceforth known as the twenty-sixth constitutional amendment.”

“What if the twenty-sixth constitutional amendment is passed then what?”

“Then the COA will be replaced with COD.”

“Two question, first then the COD will have many fathers and that is not un-Islamic, and I doubt if The Maulana will like to be a party to that!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK, and the second point is what if the twenty-sixth amendment as and when passed….”

“You mean with many fathers, or an orphan?”

“Shush, anyway, what if the twenty sixth amendment that is passed by the national assembly is not on judicial reforms?”

“As long as it has just the one father…”

“Hey, back off, will you.”

“Well, once the twenty-sixth amendment is passed it won’t matter what its subject matter is, you will not be able to ever refer to it as COA.”

“Oh OK then how will we refer to it?”

“If it’s got many fathers then against the precepts of Islam and if it’s an orphan then we will have to send it to one of the outsourced schools that Maryam Nawaz is establishing all over Punjab….”

“I am so glad she has her hand on the province’s pulse, she said the paint will be good, so what’s a good paint?”

“Not yellow, my friend, not yellow.”

