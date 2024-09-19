AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
World’s 50 best hotels 2024: Asia leads the way in hospitality

  • Capella Bangkok tops list, Dubai's Atlantis The Royal at 9th place
BR Life & Style Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 06:39pm
A view of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.
A view of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

Capella Bangkok, overlooking Thailand’s majestic Chao Phraya River, took the top spot on The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 list, followed by last year’s winner, Passalaqua, overlooking Lake Como, it was announced earlier this week.

Rosewood Hong Kong came in third place, while Asia led the way with 19 hotels included within the list.

Bangkok solidified its reputation as a global travel hub, boasting four hotels on the list: Capella Bangkok (No.1), Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.12), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.14) and The Siam (No.26).

A view of Capella Bangkok.
A view of Capella Bangkok.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy compiled the second edition of this annual list – with contributions by 600 international well-travelled experts within the hotel and travel industry.

Voters ranged from hoteliers to travel journalists, seasoned luxury travellers, hospitality professionals and other experienced globetrotters. At the point of voting, they are simply required to list the seven best hotels they have stayed in over the past 18 months in order of preference.

Cheval Blanc, Paris came in fourth place, as Europe comprised of 13 properties within the list.

Among the high-ranking entries were Hôtel de Crillon (No.15) in Paris, Claridge’s (No.11) and Raffles London at The OWO (No.13) in the UK capital and Four Seasons Firenze (No.19) in Italy.

A view of The Lana, Dubai.
A view of The Lana, Dubai.

Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal came in 9th place, with its bold architectural design and luxurious offerings.

Just the spa alone offers a salt cave, hydrotherapy pool, hammam, chromotherapy and charcoal sauna. Beyoncé was reported paid $24 million to perform at its opening.

The Dorchester Collection’s very first Middle East property The Lana came in at 23.

The property sits on the newly-developed Marasi Bay Marina – that’s home to dining icons like China Tang and the region’s first Dior Spa.

North America had nine properties included within, with just 4 situated in Mexico.

In New York The Carlyle came in at No.30, while Aman New York at No.37.

An aerial view of The Brando.
An aerial view of The Brando.

Legendary actor Marlon Brando’s The Brando, an ultra private island entity, came in at 47. Located on Tetiaroa atoll – some 30 miles off Tahiti – the island has been used as a retreat for Tahitian royalty as well as a hideout for Spanish explorers. It boasts former US President Barack Obama and Leonardo di Caprio among its guests.

Fiji’s Kokomo Private Island rounded up the top 50.

World’s 50 best hotels 2024: Asia leads the way in hospitality

