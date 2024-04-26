AIRLINK 80.55 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.44%)
Life & Style

Condé Nast Traveler reveals its Hot List for 2024

  • The Lana, Dorchester Collection in Dubai and The Guild restaurant notable openings
BR Life & Style Published 26 Apr, 2024 12:27pm
A view of The Lana, Dorchester Collection. Photo: Conde Nast Traveler.
A view of The Lana, Dorchester Collection. Photo: Conde Nast Traveler.

Condé Nast Traveler – the global premier travel publication – revealed its Hot List for 2024 on Wednesday, compiling its annual collection of the world’s best new hotels, restaurants, and cruise ships.

The winners are compiled by CNT editors, following a year’s worth of traveling the globe.

‘Sports tourism, train travel’: Condé Nast Traveler identifies biggest travel trends for 2024

Here is an overview of what they found:

Celebrity Ascent, Emerald Sakara and Explora I. and Icon of the Seas were among those that topped the list of best cruise ships, noted for impeccable amenities, services and interiors.

Chishuru and The Devonshire in London, Datil, Paris, Coqodaq, New York along with The Guild and Soul Kitchen in Dubai were all noted as best new restaurants.

The best new hotel openings around the globe were also noted:

Asia

In India, Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur topped the list.

Regent Hong Kong and The Tokyo EDITION in Ginzaa were all top new hotels mentioned.

Dubai, Doha, London among top cities where international travellers loved to splurge in 2022

Middle East

In Dubai, newly-opened The Lana, Dorchester Collection – replete with the very first Dior spa – marks the prestigious addition of the brand’s entry in the Middle East.

Europe

In Paris, 1 Place Vendôme is the first hotel from Swiss fine jewelry and watchmaker Chopard and the Scheufele family who have owned the brand since 1963. It is a members’ club as much as a hotel (it’s only accessible to guests and their visitors).

The Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, Cannes – a favourite with the festival set – as well as Mandarin Oriental in Greece all topped the list of new and refurbished openings.

Bulgari Hotel Roma, Rome, Palazzo Roma, Rome, The Peninsula Istanbul too made the cut.

Singapore tops ranking for most expensive city in the world for luxury living

United States

The Fifth Avenue Hotel New York along with Dawn Ranch, Sonoma, California and Fontainebleau Las Vegas were all notable openings.

United Kingdom

Broadwick Soho, London and Raffles at The OWO both topped the list of new openings.

Africa

Farasha Farmhouse in Morocco, Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island and Nikkei Cape Town, South Africa topped the Hot List 2024.

Also read:

Comments

