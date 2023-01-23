Beyoncé gets $24mn payout to perform at opening of Dubai's Atlantis The Royal: report

Beyoncé's very first full-length concert in five years marked the opening of Dubai's grand new Atlantis The Royal. She was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance, reported celebrity website TMZ on Monday.

The one-hour performance was said to be the launching pad for Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance tour. It had a strict VIP guest-list, bringing together 1,000 audience members including UAE royalty, regional influencers and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, Rebel Wlson, Ronan Keating, Amir Khan among others, according to different reports.

She performed a mix of hits from her extensive back catalogue, as well as a surprise guest performance by her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 11. The pair sung a duet called 'Brown Skin Girl', reported WWD, a fashion daily publication.

The rest of the set included hits like, 'At Last,' 'XO,' 'Flaws and All,' 'Ave Maria,' 'Halo,' 'Beautiful Liar,' 'Crazy in Love,' 'Drunk in Love' and more. No songs from 'Renaissance' were performed.

Her performance was followed by a spectacular fireworks display and a DJ set from Swedish House Mafia, reported The National.

Beyoncé dressed in regional designers for her performance, wearing Dubai-based Atelier Zuhra to open her performance, followed by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.

Beyoncé's performance was part of Atlantis Resort’s 'Grand Reveal' weekend celebration. The resort is set to open next month. It also included dinners prepared by world-renowned chefs including Jose Andres, Nobu Matsuhisa, Jose Andres, and Mich Turner, reported Variety.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, and 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years.

There will be 17 restaurants at the resort, including the Middle East's first Dinner by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy, reported The National.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the hotel over the preview weekend, sharing his views on Twitter and calling the hotel an “architectural masterpiece."

“We are proud of our achievements and continue to develop our economy."

