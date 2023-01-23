AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Beyoncé gets $24mn payout to perform at opening of Dubai's Atlantis The Royal: report

BR Life & Style Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 07:30pm
Photo: Instagram @atlantistheroyal
Photo: Instagram @atlantistheroyal
Follow us

Beyoncé's very first full-length concert in five years marked the opening of Dubai's grand new Atlantis The Royal. She was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance, reported celebrity website TMZ on Monday.

The one-hour performance was said to be the launching pad for Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance tour. It had a strict VIP guest-list, bringing together 1,000 audience members including UAE royalty, regional influencers and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, Rebel Wlson, Ronan Keating, Amir Khan among others, according to different reports.

She performed a mix of hits from her extensive back catalogue, as well as a surprise guest performance by her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 11. The pair sung a duet called 'Brown Skin Girl', reported WWD, a fashion daily publication.

The rest of the set included hits like, 'At Last,' 'XO,' 'Flaws and All,' 'Ave Maria,' 'Halo,' 'Beautiful Liar,' 'Crazy in Love,' 'Drunk in Love' and more. No songs from 'Renaissance' were performed.

Her performance was followed by a spectacular fireworks display and a DJ set from Swedish House Mafia, reported The National.

Beyoncé dressed in regional designers for her performance, wearing Dubai-based Atelier Zuhra to open her performance, followed by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.

35 flying taxis will ‘take off’ from Dubai resort in 2026

Beyoncé's performance was part of Atlantis Resort’s 'Grand Reveal' weekend celebration. The resort is set to open next month. It also included dinners prepared by world-renowned chefs including Jose Andres, Nobu Matsuhisa, Jose Andres, and Mich Turner, reported Variety.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, and 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years.

Dubai's $1.4bn Atlantis The Royal could be city's most luxurious offering

There will be 17 restaurants at the resort, including the Middle East's first Dinner by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy, reported The National.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the hotel over the preview weekend, sharing his views on Twitter and calling the hotel an “architectural masterpiece."

“We are proud of our achievements and continue to develop our economy."

Atlantis Dubai invests $500,000 to reduce waste, cut down on plastic bottles

MENA Dubai Atlantis The Royal

Comments

1000 characters

Beyoncé gets $24mn payout to perform at opening of Dubai's Atlantis The Royal: report

SBP raises key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 17% — a 25-year high

Power breakdown: Energy minister hopes electricity will be restored tonight

Imran announces countrywide protests against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

Oil prices rise further on stronger China outlook

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Read more stories