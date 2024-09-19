Witnessing China’s economic evolution: a journey through progress and innovation

From September 3, 2024, to September 12, 2024, I had the privilege of leading an 8-member media delegation to Beijing and Shanghai. The delegation included Shoaib Ahmed Secretary Karachi Press Club, Shazia Hasan, Rida Saifee, Manzar Naqvi, Zeeshan Ahmed, Raja Anis and Zubairuddin.

The visit was arranged by Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong, in collaboration with The China Economic Net (CEN), based in Beijing.

Our journey began with a 7-hour flight from Karachi to Beijing via Air China. Upon arrival, we faced a 2-hour wait at Chinese immigration, mainly due to the influx of visitors for the China-Africa Summit. Once we cleared immigration, we were warmly welcomed by the CEN team at the Beijing airport.

Our first stop was one of the oldest halal restaurants in Beijing, where we enjoyed a truly delicious meal. From there, we headed to our hotel, conveniently located nearby.

Beijing is known as the capital of bicycles, and traffic jams are a common occurrence. Our tour kicked off with a visit to Wangdom Medical Technology Company (WMTC) that manufactures highly sophisticated medical equipment, offering insights into their advanced technology.

The following day, we visited the Economic Daily, China Economic Net (CEN). We received a briefing on the newspaper’s circulation and operations. Despite the global digital revolution, the circulation of the Economic Daily has remained strong. The building itself is massive, with numerous staff working in various departments.

The delegation also visited China North Industries Group Corporation Ltd (NORINCO). The delegation also visited the iconic Badaling section of the Great Wall, China State Construction Company (CSCEC), and the Embassy of Pakistan at Pakistan House. The delegation was welcomed by Ambassador Khaleel Hashmi and Manzoor Memon by hosting dinner.

The media delegation also visited The Palace Museum (Forbidden City), China’s one of the most historic sites, as well as Tiananmen Square, a symbol of China’s modern political history. A visit to Pony.ai, a leading driverless car manufacturing company, showcased China’s advancements in technology. Riding a driverless car in Beijing streets is really amazing, and it looks like a dream.

In Beijing, many foreigners use public bicycles for transportation. These bikes are typically part of bike-sharing programmes. To rent a bike, including for foreigners, a QR code is scanned using a smartphone app.

Ride and Return: After unlocking, you can ride anywhere in the city. When finished, simply park the bike at a designated spot and manually lock it. The app will automatically charge you based on the time or distance used.

This method has become very popular for both locals and foreigners, making commuting in Beijing efficient and eco-friendly.

The delegation then departed for Shanghai from high speed train.

In Shanghai the delegation visited Launch Design, Shanghai Electric, the Bund, and the Huangpu River, and also visited the site the first National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) a historically important location. The delegation also visited Humin Village in Fengxian District, where we gained an understanding of rural life in China. The delegation at the last leg of its journey visited the state of the art Shanghai Challenge Textile, which offered a glimpse of China booming Textile industries and its global impact.

The 10-day journey was an opportunity to boost the already strong relationship between Pakistan and China.

Media delegation’s visit to China was both insightful and eventful, providing a deep dive into the country’s infrastructure development, technological advancements, and rich cultural history. Leading such a diverse group to major cities like Beijing and Shanghai must have been an excellent opportunity to observe firsthand how China is rapidly transforming in key areas, especially with innovations like driverless cars, high-speed trains, and AI systems.

