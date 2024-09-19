Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 321,990 tonnes of cargo comprising 163,825 tonnes of import cargo and 158,165 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 163,825 comprised of 93,487 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,974 tonnes of Chickpeas, 10,125 tonnes of DAP & 57,239 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 158,165 comprised of 60,356 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,960 tonnes of Cement, 93,184 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,265 tonnes of Rice & 1,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Erdek, Mumbai, Zhong Gu Nan Ning, Msc Adelaide & Lady Katerina Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Apl Salalah, Independent Spirit & Jabal Samhan sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024