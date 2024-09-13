AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
US imposes sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 12:04am

The U.S. State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Chinese research institute and several companies it said have been involved in supplying Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

Washington similarly targeted three China-based companies with sanctions in October 2023 for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

The sanctions also targeted China-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co, Universal Enterprise, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Co, alongside Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national, for knowingly transferring equipment under missile technology restrictions, Miller said.

“As today’s actions demonstrate, the United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur,” Miller said.

The embassies of China and Pakistan in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

