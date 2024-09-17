Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 16, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 17 Sep, 2024 09:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Constitutional amendment: ‘package’ not tabled in NA, Senate yet

  • Gunvor Group keen to invest in petroleum sector, says Pakistan govt

  • No delays in CPEC projects: Cabinet panel

  • KSE-100 closes 158 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

  • Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs268,000 per tola in Pakistan

  • July LSM output down 2.08pc MoM

  • Sui Southern Gas Company appoints Amin Rajput as acting CEO, MD

  • China beat Pakistan in shootout to enter Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final

