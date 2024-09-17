Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Constitutional amendment: ‘package’ not tabled in NA, Senate yet

Gunvor Group keen to invest in petroleum sector, says Pakistan govt

No delays in CPEC projects: Cabinet panel

KSE-100 closes 158 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs268,000 per tola in Pakistan

July LSM output down 2.08pc MoM

Sui Southern Gas Company appoints Amin Rajput as acting CEO, MD

China beat Pakistan in shootout to enter Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final

