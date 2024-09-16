Sui Southern Gas Company appoints Amin Rajput as acting CEO, MD

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), Pakistan’s premier natural gas utility provider, has appointed Muhammad Amin Rajput as the acting Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

SSGC shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The board, in its meeting held on 12 September 2024, decided that with Maniar’s tenure ending on 13 September 2024, Muhammad Amin Rajput has been appointed as the acting Managing Director (MD) / Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for an interim period,” read the notice.

Imran Maniar resigned from his position as MD/CEO of SSGC to “pursue other opportunities”, the company informed its stakeholders earlier this month.

“The board, with the utmost respect for Maniar’s decision to pursue other opportunities, accepted his resignation,” SSGC said in a statement to the PSX at that time.

Meanwhile, as per information available on SSGC’s website, Rajput, the newly appointed acting CEO, is an accomplished executive with ample domestic and international experience in operations, finance and internal audit who has over the years carved out a reputation as an inspirational team builder who motivates his team members to attain peak performance.

Rajput joined SSGC as its Chief Internal Auditor (CIA) in March 2012. As the CIA or the Head of Internal Audit, Rajput took the lead in implementing the Code of Corporate Governance and Code of Ethics in SSGC.

Rajput remained the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from February 2015 to June 2016. As SSGC’s CFO, Rajput finalized back-to-back, three financial statements which were pending due to various OGRA issues.

He also closed the deal of financing Rs60 billion RLNG Transmission Pipeline Project for SSGC.