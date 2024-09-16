Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

China beat Pakistan in shootout to enter Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final

BR Web Desk Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 07:23pm

In a massive upset, China stunned Pakistan 2-0 in a shootout to enter the Asian Champions Trophy final at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Monday.

This is the first time in the history of the tournament that the Chinese hockey team has made it to the title round.

Chinese goalkeeper Caiyu Wang was the hero of the match for China, as he denied all of Pakistan’s attempts in the shootout, while Benhai Chen and Chanliang Lin scored for China. Earlier in the match, Yuanlin Lu had given China an early 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw in the stipulated time, after which the winner was decided on the penalty shootout.

Despite losing the pool match 5-1 against Pakistan, China looked well in control of the semi-final, dominated the ball possession and created early chances.

After a 0-0 stalemate in the opening quarter, China scored in the 18th minute through Yuanlin Lu’s powerful drag flick to convert from the PC. The 1-0 lead for China put Pakistan on the backfoot. China also came up with brilliant defending in the second quarter to stop Pakistan from scoring a PC. They had created as many as five PCs this quarter but could not breach Chinese defence.

The home side punctured Pakistan’s attack and kept the pressure on through tactful defending. Though Pakistan mustered a goal in the 37th minute through Ahmed Nadeem, China ensured they didn’t concede another goal.

Pakistan ended their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy after having defeated China (5-1) and Japan (2-1), before losing two consecutive games against Malaysia (2-2) and Korea (2-2).

In the last pool match, India had defeated Pakistan 2-1.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy China vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy final

Comments

200 characters
Ash Chak Sep 16, 2024 07:41pm
It’s getting embarrassing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

China beat Pakistan in shootout to enter Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 closes 158 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Gunvor Group keen to invest in petroleum sector, says Pakistan govt

Gaza rescuers say at least 18 killed in Israeli strikes

Sui Southern Gas Company appoints Amin Rajput as acting CEO, MD

Oil prices edge higher ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs268,000 per tola in Pakistan

Net metering tariff rationalisation plan put on the ice

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

Read more stories