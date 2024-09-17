No delays in CPEC projects: Cabinet panel

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects, while reiterating the government’s commitment to resolving any bottlenecks faced by Chinese investors, assured that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects continue to progress without delays.

There is a need to adopt a proactive approach in serving investors. We must treat our investors like customers. All relevant ministries to provide their comments on pending matters within a few days to ensure smooth progress. Decisions should be taken swiftly, and investors should not be kept waiting for long, as delays discourage investment, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal emphasised this while addressing the meeting on Monday.

The Minister for Planning said, while chairing the meeting, that there is a need to enhance coordination between ministries and smooth decision-making to boost investor confidence and accelerate the realisation of key projects.

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Federal Minister for Petroleum Division Musaddiq Malik, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and secretaries from the relevant ministries, along with representatives from the CPEC Secretariat and the Planning Ministry.

The agenda of the meeting revolved around expediting several ongoing projects under the CPEC framework. Discussions covered the provision of electricity to the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ), import/export policies for Gwadar Free Zone, transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries via Gwadar Port, international transshipment of seafood, and the development of the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone.

The minister for planning directed secretaries of the line ministries to develop actionable plans and address unresolved issues and pendencies.

Discussing security measures for Chinese officials working on CPEC projects, Iqbal stressed that security protocols should not create an atmosphere of fear or hinder business operations.

