Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-17

No delays in CPEC projects: Cabinet panel

Naveed Butt Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects, while reiterating the government’s commitment to resolving any bottlenecks faced by Chinese investors, assured that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects continue to progress without delays.

There is a need to adopt a proactive approach in serving investors. We must treat our investors like customers. All relevant ministries to provide their comments on pending matters within a few days to ensure smooth progress. Decisions should be taken swiftly, and investors should not be kept waiting for long, as delays discourage investment, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal emphasised this while addressing the meeting on Monday.

The Minister for Planning said, while chairing the meeting, that there is a need to enhance coordination between ministries and smooth decision-making to boost investor confidence and accelerate the realisation of key projects.

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Federal Minister for Petroleum Division Musaddiq Malik, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and secretaries from the relevant ministries, along with representatives from the CPEC Secretariat and the Planning Ministry.

The agenda of the meeting revolved around expediting several ongoing projects under the CPEC framework. Discussions covered the provision of electricity to the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ), import/export policies for Gwadar Free Zone, transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries via Gwadar Port, international transshipment of seafood, and the development of the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone.

The minister for planning directed secretaries of the line ministries to develop actionable plans and address unresolved issues and pendencies.

Discussing security measures for Chinese officials working on CPEC projects, Iqbal stressed that security protocols should not create an atmosphere of fear or hinder business operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China Pakistan CPEC Ahsan iqbal SEZs investments investors Chinese investors CPEC Projects Cabinet panel Planning Minister

Comments

200 characters

No delays in CPEC projects: Cabinet panel

EB meeting notified: IMF to take $7bn EFF on its agenda on 25th

Economy, security: US official meets Dar, army chief

No further quota: MoC to blacklist defaulting Sri Lankan rice buyers

‘Constitutional package’: Prorogation of Senate session ends ‘hype’

IK says amendments aimed at suppressing SC

Exchange rate for calculating petroleum prices adjusted

Power breakdown: Nepra to issue show-cause notice to co

July LSM output down 2.08pc MoM

Collusive bidding: CCP issues show-cause notices to ten steel suppliers

Read more stories