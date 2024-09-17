July LSM output down 2.08pc MoM

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector’s output decreased by 2.08 percent for July 2024 when compared with June 2024, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI output increased by 2.38 percent for July 2024, when compared with July 2023.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for July 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of the large-scale manufacturing industries, the LSMI quantum index number (QIM) estimated for July, 2024 is 106.21.

The main contributors towards overall growth of 2.38 per cent are, food (0.63), tobacco (0.81), textile (1.48) garments (1.37), petroleum products (0.41), chemicals (0.02), pharmaceuticals (-0.23), cement (-0.38), iron and steel products (-0.70), electrical equipment (-0.69), automobiles (1.01), paper and board (0.14) and furniture (-1.36).

The production in July 2024 as compared to July 2023 has increased in food, beverages, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, leather products, wood products, paper and board, coke and petroleum products, chemicals, computer, electronics and optical products, automobiles, other transport equipment, machinery and equipment and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in pharmaceuticals, rubber products, non-metallic mineral products, iron and steel products, fabricated metal products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment and furniture.

The sectors showing growth during July 2024 compared to July 2023 are food (4.79 per cent), beverages (6.75 per cent), tobacco (90.21 per cent), textile (8.43 per cent), wearing apparel (9.59 per cent), leather products (1.11 per cent), wood products (8.60 per cent), paper and board (6.35 per cent), coke and petroleum products (5.55 per cent), chemicals (0.20 per cent), chemicals products (-2.15 per cent), fertilisers (1.55 per cent), computer, electronics and optical products (1.09 per cent), automobiles (71.96 per cent), other transport equipment (11.67 per cent) and other manufacturing (10.67 per cent).

The sectors showing decline during July 2024 compared to July 2023 are; pharmaceuticals (3.36 per cent), rubber products (16.02 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (12.94 per cent), iron and steel products, (12.70 per cent), fabricated metal (18.42 per cent), electrical equipment (19.37 per cent), machinery and equipment (12.59) and furniture (55.83 per cent).

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 5.55 per cent as its indices went up to 96 in July 2024 compared to 90.96 in July 2023 and increased by 1.82 per cent when compared to 94.29 in June 2024.

High-speed diesel witnessed 7.78 per cent growth as its output remained 463.069 million litres in July 2024 compared to 429.66 million litres in July 2023 and increased by 6.54 per cent when compared to 434.64 million liters in June 2024.

Furnace oil witnessed 3.35 per cent growth as its output remained 216.55 million litres in July 2024 compared to 209.625 million litres in July 2023 and increased by 5.98 per cent when compared to 204.424 million liters in June 2024.

Kerosene oil witnessed 31.46 per cent negative growth as its output remained 5.556 million litres in July 2024 compared to 8.105 million litres in July 2023 and decreased by 35.82 per cent when compared to 8.657 million liters in June 2024.

Cement witnessed 6.63 per cent negative growth as its output remained 2.730 tonnes in July 2024 compared to 2.924 million tonnes in July 2023 and decreased by 12.70 per cent when compared to 3.127 million tonnes in June 2024.

