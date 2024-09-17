Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PTI leaders granted post-arrest bail

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a terrorism case registered against them after the PTI public gathering on September 8.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the bail applications, granted post-arrest bail to the PTI MNAs Sher Afzal Khan, Malik Mohammad Aamir Dogar, Mohammad Ahmed Chattha, Makhdoon Zain Hussain Qureshi, Waqas Akram, Zubair Khan Wazir, Awais Haider Jakhar, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Nasim Ali Shah, and Yousaf Khan, who were arrested by capital police in connection with cases registered at the Sangjani police station.

The ATC granted bail to all accused against surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each.

Raja Naveed, prosecutor, while arguing before the court, requested the court to reject the bail applications as the minimum sentence for provisions imposed in the case is three years.

The judge asked the prosecutor have you recovered anything from Marwat, Ahmed Chattha and other MNAs during the remand period. He responded to the question in the negative.

Sardar Masroof Khan, PTI’s lawyer told the court that the sections invoked in the case were not applicable.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) issued no-objection certificate (NOC) for holding the public gathering in the Sangjani.

He said that cases had been registered against PTI leaders on political ground and has nothing to do with reality. The court, after hearing arguments, granted bail to the PTI leaders.

