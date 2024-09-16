Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Prices of essential food items remain high

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10, HSD’s by Rs13.06 per litre

Friendly nations to invest $27 billion in Pakistan in coming years: Ahsan

SC orders ECP to immediately implement reserved seats verdict

Pakistan’s first locally produced electric car to hit the road in December

National Savings Schemes: CDNS reduces profit rates on majority of its instruments

Gold prices hit new high of Rs266,300 per tola in Pakistan

‘Package’: The Night of the Parliamentarians

