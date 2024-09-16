Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 14 and September 15, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 16 Sep, 2024 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Prices of essential food items remain high

  • Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10, HSD’s by Rs13.06 per litre

  • Friendly nations to invest $27 billion in Pakistan in coming years: Ahsan

  • SC orders ECP to immediately implement reserved seats verdict

  • Pakistan’s first locally produced electric car to hit the road in December

  • National Savings Schemes: CDNS reduces profit rates on majority of its instruments

  • Gold prices hit new high of Rs266,300 per tola in Pakistan

  • ‘Package’: The Night of the Parliamentarians

