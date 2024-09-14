AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Sep 14, 2024
Gold prices hit new high of Rs266,300 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Sep, 2024 02:38pm

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained its upward trajectory on Saturday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs400, clocking in at Rs266,300, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs228,309 after it registered an increase of Rs343, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price jumped by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs265,900.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,577 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $11 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Friday, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs265,900 per tola in Pakistan.

