Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10, HSD’s by Rs13.06 per litre

  • New prices come into effect from September 16, 2024
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2024 Updated September 15, 2024 11:19pm

The federal government on Sunday reduced the price of petrol by Rs10, taking the rate to Rs249.10 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was reduced by Rs13.06 to Rs249.69 per litre, as per a notification shared by the Finance Division.

The price of light diesel oil was slashed by Rs12.12 to Rs141.93, and Kerosene oil by Rs11.15 to Rs158.47.

This is the fourth straight reduction in fuel prices.

The new prices take effect from September 16, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the government was poised for a significant reduction in fuel prices. According to preliminary estimates, the government was considering slashing the petrol price by up to Rs11 per litre and HSD by Rs11.5 per litre for the fortnight commencing September 16, 2024.

In the previous review, the government had reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.86, taking the rate to Rs259.10 per litre. The price of HSD had been reduced by Rs3.32 per litre to Rs262.75.

