Pakistan’s first locally produced electric car to hit the road in December

Pakistan’s first locally produced four-wheeled electric vehicle (EV) is set to hit the market in December. The development came to light on Saturday during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif regarding the use of EVs.

As per a government statement, it was told during the meeting that since 2022, 49 licenses have been issued for the local production of two and three-wheeled EVs, with 25 factories having already started manufacturing these vehicles.

“The first license for the domestic production of four-wheeled electric vehicles was issued in September 2024, and the first electric car will hit the market in December this year,” read the statement.

EVs have emerged as a growing sector in Pakistan with significant potential to transform the country’s automotive landscape.

On Tuesday, Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) informed its stakeholders that it had commenced production of EVs at its assembly plant after receiving approval from the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

Also last month, Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD announced its entry into Pakistan, making the South Asian nation of nearly 250 million people one of its newest markets.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to present a comprehensive financial model for EVs.

EVs not only save valuable foreign exchange in terms of petrol and diesel consumption, but these vehicles will also be environmentally friendly, he noted.

PM also directed to finalize the Electric Vehicles policy by November and called for improvement in licensing regulations related to EV manufacturing in Pakistan, read the statement.

“Necessary deliberation should be held with all provinces, federal agencies and stakeholders regarding the EV policy,” PM was quoted.

On the model of the government’s laptop scheme, E-motor bikes will be distributed to the high-performing students of government schools, it was learnt.

The PM also directed the Capital Development Authority to prepare a comprehensive plan for the electrification of public transport in Islamabad.

Authorities also decided to set up recharge stations for electric vehicles on a priority basis along motorways, GT Road (National Highway), N-65 and N-70.

Earlier, it was reported that standards for EV charging stations had been drafted by the power ministry, with the government considering offering them affordable electricity.