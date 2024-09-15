CTD foils major terror plot, arrests 9 suspects

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting nine suspected terrorists linked with a banned out during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 71 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 69 suspected persons were interrogated and nine terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Abdul Karim, Muhammad Usman, Imran Siddiqui, Muhammad Thani, Mustjab Hussain Shah, Shaukatullah, Ahmed Khan, Shiraz Mahmood and Saeedur Rehman, he said, and added that the terrorists belonged to banned organizations Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi and Daesh.

The arrest of these terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Mianwali, he said, and added that explosives 4895 grams, hand grenade 02, IED bomb 02, detonators 26, safety fuse wire 73 feet, 30 bore pistol 04 with 19 bullets, pamphlets of banned organization 17, magazines 7, books 15, pamphlets 121, stickers 156, receipt books 04, mobile phones 02 and cash of Rs.99660 have been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The sources said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 9 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

