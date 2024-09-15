AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-15

CTD foils major terror plot, arrests 9 suspects

Safdar Rasheed Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting nine suspected terrorists linked with a banned out during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to sources, the CTD Punjab conducted 71 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 69 suspected persons were interrogated and nine terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Abdul Karim, Muhammad Usman, Imran Siddiqui, Muhammad Thani, Mustjab Hussain Shah, Shaukatullah, Ahmed Khan, Shiraz Mahmood and Saeedur Rehman, he said, and added that the terrorists belonged to banned organizations Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi and Daesh.

The arrest of these terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Mianwali, he said, and added that explosives 4895 grams, hand grenade 02, IED bomb 02, detonators 26, safety fuse wire 73 feet, 30 bore pistol 04 with 19 bullets, pamphlets of banned organization 17, magazines 7, books 15, pamphlets 121, stickers 156, receipt books 04, mobile phones 02 and cash of Rs.99660 have been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The sources said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 9 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorism CTD Counter Terrorism Department CTD Punjab

Comments

200 characters

CTD foils major terror plot, arrests 9 suspects

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

‘Amendment package’ likely to be tabled today

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

PM for finalising E-Vehicles policy by Nov

Sindh introduces contributory pension scheme

Read more stories