Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Capacity charges: 33 IPPs were paid Rs979.3bn in FY24

Read here for details.

Sindh govt bans pillion riding for five days

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $9.47bn

Read here for details.

Privatisation of SOEs: cabinet committee approves WAPDA, NHA as essential entities

Read here for details.

Most aggressive cut since April 2020: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, brings it down to 17.5%

Read here for details.

‘Wrongly interpreted’: SBP issues clarification on art competition, new banknote series

Read here for details.

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

Read here for details.

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Read here for details.