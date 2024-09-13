AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,115 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,912 Increased By 894.7 (1.13%)
KSE30 25,216 Increased By 303.3 (1.22%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 12, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 13 Sep, 2024 08:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Capacity charges: 33 IPPs were paid Rs979.3bn in FY24

Read here for details.

  • Sindh govt bans pillion riding for five days

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $9.47bn

Read here for details.

  • Privatisation of SOEs: cabinet committee approves WAPDA, NHA as essential entities

Read here for details.

  • Most aggressive cut since April 2020: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, brings it down to 17.5%

Read here for details.

  • ‘Wrongly interpreted’: SBP issues clarification on art competition, new banknote series

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

Read here for details.

  • Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Read here for details.

