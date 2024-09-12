Sindh govt bans pillion riding for five days

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles in various cities, including Karachi, in light of security concerns during Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2024.

The ban on pillion riding will remain effective from Sept 13 till Sept 17.

Last week, the federal government announced September 17 as a public holiday on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A notification from the Cabinet Division said all schools, colleges, and public and private offices would remain closed on Tuesday, September 17.