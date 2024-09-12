AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,386 Increased By 74.4 (0.9%)
BR30 27,086 Increased By 171.6 (0.64%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:09pm

Pakistan condemned on Thursday the air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.

On Tuesday, Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a humanitarian zone in the Palestinian territory killed 40 people, with the Israeli army saying it had targeted a Hamas command centre in the area.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP that people sheltering in the camp in the dunes along the Mediterranean coast had not been warned of the strike.

The strike left behind “three deep craters”, he said, adding: “There are entire families who disappeared under the sand.”

Meanwhile, in her weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Executed in an area designated as a safe zone for displaced persons by the Israeli occupation forces themselves constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

She further said that the carnage in Khan Younis without prior warning and in defiance of basic protections demonstrates Israel’s disregard for human life.

Visit of Secretary General of International Maritime Organization

Meanwhile, the FO spokesperson said that Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco had arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.

“This is the first ever visit to Pakistan by any secretary general of IMO. He will hold meeting with the Pakistani leadership and senior government officials in Islamabad and Karachi.”

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

While addressing the ‘International Maritime Business and Finance Conference’ in Islamabad today, Velasco extended all out cooperation to Pakistan for harnessing its maritime trade and ship recycling potential.

The secretary general emphasized measures for protecting maritime environment and ensuring a sustainable working of maritime sector.

India Ministry of Foreign Affairs Palestinians

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

KSE-100 gains on anticipation of reduction in key policy rate

Pakistan police go on strike in Peshawar after attacks on polio vaccination teams

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

‘Wrongly interpreted’: SBP issues clarification on art competition, new banknote series

Oil prices jump 1% on fears over hurricane impact on US output

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Read more stories