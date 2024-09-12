Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

Pakistan condemned on Thursday the air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.

On Tuesday, Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a humanitarian zone in the Palestinian territory killed 40 people, with the Israeli army saying it had targeted a Hamas command centre in the area.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP that people sheltering in the camp in the dunes along the Mediterranean coast had not been warned of the strike.

The strike left behind “three deep craters”, he said, adding: “There are entire families who disappeared under the sand.”

Meanwhile, in her weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Executed in an area designated as a safe zone for displaced persons by the Israeli occupation forces themselves constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

She further said that the carnage in Khan Younis without prior warning and in defiance of basic protections demonstrates Israel’s disregard for human life.

Visit of Secretary General of International Maritime Organization

Meanwhile, the FO spokesperson said that Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco had arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.

“This is the first ever visit to Pakistan by any secretary general of IMO. He will hold meeting with the Pakistani leadership and senior government officials in Islamabad and Karachi.”

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

While addressing the ‘International Maritime Business and Finance Conference’ in Islamabad today, Velasco extended all out cooperation to Pakistan for harnessing its maritime trade and ship recycling potential.

The secretary general emphasized measures for protecting maritime environment and ensuring a sustainable working of maritime sector.