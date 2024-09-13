AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
Sep 13, 2024
Pakistan

KP governor bars universities from sale, lease of land

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has barred public sector universities in the province from sale and leasing of the land of the universities.

On behalf of the Governor, the Principal Secretary issued formal written directives to universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The directives said that Peshawar High Court (PHC) has recently issued a stay order on the sale or lease of the land of some universities of the province. Therefore, the universities have been directed that the subject matter may not be considered for placement before the syndicate.

The Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi, who is Chancellor of the public sector universities in the province has vowed that till he is in his office, he will not allow the sale of a single inch land of any university.

He said that a political party which would have to convert Presidency and Prime Minister’s House into Universities is ruining them.

