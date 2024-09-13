Israel intelligence unit chief quits over Oct 7 failure

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said on Thursday that the head of an elite intelligence unit will resign over the failure to prevent Hamas’s October 7 attack.

“The commander of the 8200 unit, (Brigadier General) Yossi Sariel, has informed his commanders and subordinates of his intention to end his position,” the army said in a statement.

“The officer will conclude his role in the near future.”

The prestigious and secretive Unit 8200 is in charge of decoding and analysing intercepts and other signals intelligence.