World Print 2024-09-13

Israel intelligence unit chief quits over Oct 7 failure

AFP Published 13 Sep, 2024 07:31am

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said on Thursday that the head of an elite intelligence unit will resign over the failure to prevent Hamas’s October 7 attack.

“The commander of the 8200 unit, (Brigadier General) Yossi Sariel, has informed his commanders and subordinates of his intention to end his position,” the army said in a statement.

“The officer will conclude his role in the near future.”

The prestigious and secretive Unit 8200 is in charge of decoding and analysing intercepts and other signals intelligence.

Hamas Israeli army Israel Gaza war Yossi Sariel

