KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 40.706 billion and the number of lots traded was 31,072.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.935 billion, followed byNSDQ 100 (PKR 6.598 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.662 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.253 billion), Silver (PKR 2.524 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.710 billion), DJ (PKR 1.273 billion), SP 500 (PKR 769.389 million), Copper (PKR 292.903 million), Palladium (PKR 248.278 million), Natural Gas (PKR 185.404 million), Brent (PKR 112.531million),Japan Equity (PKR 110.256 million) and Aluminium (PKR 30.162 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots amounting to PKR 19.172 million were traded.

