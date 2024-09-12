Euro zone yields edge up ahead of priced-in ECB cut

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Thursday ahead of a widely anticipated interest-rate cut by the European Central Bank later in the day. Markets fully expect a quarter-point cut by the ECB to 3.5%.

Right now, traders are pricing in the possibility of two more rate cuts this year, although analysts said this might be excessive.

So the focus will be squarely what ECB President Christine Lagarde communicates about the growth and inflation outlook at the post-decision press conference.

“Today’s ECB projections are key, but the hurdle for back-to-back cuts seems high,” Commerzbank head of interest rate strategy Michael Leister said.