Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy

Ahead of monetary policy announcement, KSE-100 loses 635 points as market divided

Fifth case of mpox virus confirmed in KP: health minister

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

