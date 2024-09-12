AGL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-6.8%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 11, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2024 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Read here for details.

  • 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy

Read here for details.

  • Ahead of monetary policy announcement, KSE-100 loses 635 points as market divided

Read here for details.

  • Fifth case of mpox virus confirmed in KP: health minister

Read here for details.

  • Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Read here or details.

  • All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Read here for details.

  • Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Read here for details.

