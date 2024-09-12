BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 11, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited
Read here for details.
- 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad
Read here for details.
- Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy
Read here for details.
- Ahead of monetary policy announcement, KSE-100 loses 635 points as market divided
Read here for details.
- Fifth case of mpox virus confirmed in KP: health minister
Read here for details.
- Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some
Read here or details.
- All set for SCO ministers’ moot
All set for SCO ministers' moot
- Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment
Read here for details.
