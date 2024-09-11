AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
Fifth case of mpox virus confirmed in KP: health minister

  • 33-year-old new patient had come to Pakistan from a Gulf country last week via Islamabad International Airport, Syed Qasim Ali Shah says
BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 10:36pm

Minister Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Wednesday said a new case of mpox virus had been reported, taking the total tally to five in the province.

Mpox (monkeypox), a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill.

In a video message on Wednesday, the provincial health minister informed that the 33-year-old new patient had come to Pakistan from a Gulf country last week via the Islamabad International Airport.

From the airport, the patient went to Peshawar and stayed in a hotel before going to a private clinic for treatment.

The patient was then referred to Khyber Teaching Hospital, where samples were taken and sent to Public Health Reference Lab.

Ministry confirms first suspected case of Mpox

The lab had confirmed the presence of mpox virus in the patient, the minister said, adding the patient had been quarantined at their home in Lower Dir.

“After arriving from Saudi Arabia, the patient did not meet with any relatives and had no contact with anyone other than the passengers on the flight when arriving in Pakistan.

“The patient’s surveillance is being conducted under the supervision of the District Health Officer in Lower Dir,” the minister said.

The clade 1b variety of mpox has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily though routine close contact.

However, a World Health Organization official last month said mpox, regardless of whether new or old strain, was not the new COVID, as authorities knew how to control its spread.

“We can and must tackle mpox together,” said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a media briefing.

“So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world,” he said.

