Pakistan

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 12:55pm

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the DG Khan (Shadi Wala), Punjab and its depth was 10 kilometers, as per the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhang, Chiniot, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad.

The quake was also felt in Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan.

It had a longitude of 70.51 East and a latitude of 31.29 North.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

On August 29, 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted various cities including Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Malakand, North Waziristan, Charsadda, and surrounding areas.

The quake was also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

