AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-12

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is hosting the 23rd meeting of Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states responsible for foreign economic and trade activities on Thursday (Sept 12) here to be chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The ministerial meeting is the culmination of preparatory work undertaken during a series of meetings of the Commission of Senior Officials (CSO) of SCO member states ending in Islamabad on September 10-11, 2024.

In their deliberations, the SCO ministers will focus on ways to bolster regional cooperation for enhancing trade, advancing sustainable development and promoting connectivity among SCO countries for enhancing economic prosperity in the region. Deliberations and outcome of this ministerial meeting will be discussed and approved during the upcoming meeting of Council of Heads of Government scheduled to take place on October 15-16, 2024 in Islamabad.

Modi invited to SCO summit, says FO

Pakistan is hosting these meetings in its capacity as the incumbent Chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, the second highest SCO forum that deals with all economic, trade, social, cultural and humanitarian issues as well as the personnel and budgetary matters of the organisation.

The SCO represents a significant cross-regional bloc, accounting for nearly half of the world’s population and a substantial portion of global GDP. Strengthening trade and economic ties within this framework is crucial for addressing shared challenges and tapping into the vast economic opportunities the region offers.

As the host and Chair of SCO-CHG, Pakistan is dedicated to using this platform to promote enhanced economic cooperation within the region.

With its strategic geographical location and growing trade potential, Pakistan seeks to play a facilitating role in shaping the future of regional commerce and trade partnerships for the mutual benefit of the people of SCO countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jam Kamal Khan SCO Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Comments

200 characters

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories