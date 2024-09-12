Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

LAHORE: The 76th death anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed with due solemnity with the renewed pledge to follow his golden principles of “unity, faith and discipline.”

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace of the departed soul and for peace and prosperity of the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muham-mad Ali Jinnah served as leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s creation on August 14, 1947. He passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

Radio and TV channels broadcast special programs, to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.

Quran Khawani was also held at various places for the eternal peace of Quaid-e-Azam. Special prayers for development, prosperity, security and stability of the country and nation were offered.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “The edicts of Quaid-e-Azam are beacon of light for every true Pakistani. Quaid-e-Azam dedicated his life to the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.”

The CM said, “Love and devotion to Quaid-i-Azam requires following his thoughts. Inshallah we will develop Pakistan as per dreams of Quaid-e-Azam. May Allah Almighty always keep our homeland safe and give us ability to stay united for development. Hard work, honesty and integrity must be our motto to make Pakistan a great country as per the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

