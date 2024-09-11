AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (8.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-11

Power thefts: LESCO to improve prosecution procedures

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken a significant step towards combating power theft by organizing a high-level meeting to improve prosecution procedures.

Chaired by LESCO’s Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hyder, the meeting discussed measures to enhance legal action against power thieves. Chief Law Officer Yasin Bader highlighted that while LESCO officials are actively filing FIRs against power thieves, the legal process often fails to reach its logical conclusion, allowing culprits to escape punishment.

To address this, the LESCO has initiated a series of training sessions for its officials to enhance their knowledge of legal procedures. The first workshop, attended by 57 LESCO officials, aims to equip them with the necessary skills to effectively prosecute power thieves.

The meeting was attended by top LESCO officials, including Director HR Zamir Hussain, Director Customer Services Sarwar Moghal, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Company Secretary Gohar Ayub, Director Admin Mausoma Adil, Chief Engineer P&D Zafar Mahmood, Chief Engineer PMU Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer PIU Ejaz Bhatti, Chief Law Officer Yasin Bader, Director S&I Fawad Khalid, and Director Compliance Rana Razwan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electricity Lesco power theft Engineer Shahid Hyder

