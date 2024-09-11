NLC organises training session on ‘defensive driving’

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Corporation (NLC), in collaboration with International Road Transport Union (IRU), organised a comprehensive training session focused on Crash Prevention and Defensive Driving, said a press release.

The training session was held from 26 - 29 August at Applied Technologies Institute of NLC (ATIN) Dina.

The session conducted by Robert Gideon Makondo, a professional IRU consultant, aligns with international industry standards to augment the skills and knowledge of participants through “Train the Trainer” (TTT) programme.

The four-day training session provided participants with theoretical knowledge alongside practical skills necessary for effective crash prevention and defensive driving.

The structured approach, combining classroom learning with hands-on vehicle training, aims to produce skilled trainers capable of implementing best practices in road safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024