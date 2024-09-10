Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
LCI acquires Pfizer Pak manufacturing facility

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: Lucky Core Industries (LCI) has acquired Pfizer Pakistan Limited's manufacturing facility under the Asset Purchase Agreements entered into between the parties.

Along with this, LCI has also acquired the products and product registrations consisting of Ansaid, Ponstan, Ponstan Forte, Basoquin, Deltacortril, Lysovit, Corex-D and Mycitracin.

The LCI announced that the asset acquisition has successfully been completed on September 06, 2024 in accordance with the Asset Purchase Agreement entered into between the parties.

