Govt assure LHC of no harassment to PTI workers

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday assured the Lahore High Court that no harassment would be caused to PTI workers.

A law officer stated this during the hearing of a petition by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub alleging harassment to the party workers for holding political rallies.

The law officer also submitted a written report and maintained that workers following the legal framework would not face any action. The court in light of the government’s undertaking disposed of the petition.

