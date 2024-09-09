Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Mahmood Achakzai announces nationwide movement if Imran Khan not released

Salman Akram Raja replaces Omar Ayub as PTI’s secretary general

Government making efforts to resume PIA flights to UK: Ishaq Dar

Security forces thwart attack on FC Headquarters, kill four Khawarij

Processing industry: MoF seeks mechanism to avoid misuse of gas

KOEN demands tariffs for its hydel projects under 2025 Policy

