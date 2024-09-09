Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 7, and September 8 2024
BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Mahmood Achakzai announces nationwide movement if Imran Khan not released

Read here for details.

  • Salman Akram Raja replaces Omar Ayub as PTI’s secretary general

Read here for details.

  • Government making efforts to resume PIA flights to UK: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Security forces thwart attack on FC Headquarters, kill four Khawarij

Read here for details.

  • Processing industry: MoF seeks mechanism to avoid misuse of gas

Read here for details.

  • KOEN demands tariffs for its hydel projects under 2025 Policy

Read here for details.

