Security forces thwart attack on FC Headquarters, kill four Khawarij

Security forces thwarted an attack on Frontier Corps Headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand District and killed all the four Khawarij.

“The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the Khawarij, all four suicide bombers, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij in the area.

“Pakistan security forces stand valiant, with the sheer determination and resolve, to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army for thwarting the attack and said the war against terrorism will continue until its complete elimination from the country.

“Officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army are actively engaged in clearing the soil of Pakistan from the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij,” he said.

Commanders reaffirm resolve against terrorism

Addressing a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, in connection with the Defence Day, the PM said Pakistan has always been making efforts for global peace.

However, he said that Pakistan will never make any compromise on its integrity and freedom.

The PM further said that Pakistan believes in peaceful neighbourhood, but no one should deem this desire as weakness.