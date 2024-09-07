Salman Akram Raja replaces Omar Ayub as PTI’s secretary general

Salman Akram Raja on Saturday replaced Omar Ayub as secretary general of the PTI after the party founder Imran Khan accepted the latter’s resignation, reported Aaj News.

“Congratulations to Salman Akram Raja. I have no doubt that he will also perform brilliantly,” PTI leader Hammad Azhar wrote on social media in response to the development.

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Ayub had earlier posted on social media that Imran Khan had accepted his resignation letter dated September 4.

“I had requested Senator Shibli Faraz sahib Opposition Leader Senate and Chief of Staff to convey my resignation as Secretary General PTI during his meeting with PM Imran Khan sahib on Thursday,” he said.

Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt

“Holding the offices of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Secretary General PTI, pursuing my legal battles, and looking after the issues of the constituency I represent in the National Assembly are all taken together a tremendous workload,” Ayub said, adding that he would continue to work as a PTI worker.