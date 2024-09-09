AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Minister announces new programme on literacy skills

Published 09 Sep, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal have announced the development of a new programme that combines literacy with skill development, tailored to contemporary needs. The age-old debate between science and art is now over, as we have entered the era of technology. Non-formal schools are also transitioning towards digital literacy. They expressed these views while addressing the event held in observance of World Literacy Day.

The minister stated that the purpose of celebrating Literacy Day is to uplift the morale of teachers and students in non-formal schools. He further mentioned that an afternoon school program will be launched soon, and emphasized the need for long-term planning to address the challenge of out-of-school children. A comprehensive strategy is being developed for this purpose.

Secretary Literacy, Syed Haider Iqbal, announced a 1.5 times increase in the remuneration for teachers in non-formal schools. He also shared that the Wheels on Literacy Project and Adult Literacy Centers will be launched next year.

World Literacy Day

