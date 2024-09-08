AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-08

CTD arrests 33 terrorists of banned outfits

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 33 terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to details, the CTD Punjab conducted 475 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 475 suspected persons were interrogated and 33 terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Khabeeb Ahmed, Mohammad Saifullah, Zaheer Ahmed, Haji Ahmed, Hafiz Matloob, Hamza Javed, Ayatullah, Habibullah, Ali Akbar, Syed Mumtaz Hussain, Waseem Sajad, Hafiz Mohammad Waseem, Komal Abbas, Mohammad Zafar, Abdul Rehman, Mumtaz Hussain, Bakht Jamal, Zabiullah, Tariq Mahmood, Faisal Shehzad, Noor Zaman, Shahbaz Ali, Jabbar Mumtaz, Dil Jan, Zuhurullah, Mohammad Irfan, Muslim Khan, Saad Zahoor, Syed Shamshuddin, Dawood Khan, Amanullah, Ubaid-ur-Rehman and Mushtaq Khan, he said and added that they belong to the banned organizations Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi, 133 Brigade, Tehreek Jafaria Pakistan and Al-Qaeda.

He said that the arrest of these terrorists were carried out during intelligence-based operations in Gujranulla, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Khushab, Jhang, Attock, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Narowal, Attock, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesman said that explosives 4895 grams, hand grenade 02, IED bomb 02, detonators 26, safety fuse wire 73 feet, 30 bore pistol 04 with 19 bullets, pamphlets of banned organization 17, banned magazines 07, banned boxes 15, pamphlets 121, stickers 156, Receipt books 04, mobile phones 02 and Rs.99660 in cash have been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The spokesman said the arrested terrorists wanted to target important installations. The police have registered 32 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

He further said that 3674 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 186331 persons were checked, 1431 suspects were arrested, 778 FIRs were registered and 361 recoveries were made during these operations.

