Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

Don’t let political differences breed hatred: army chief

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2024: govt announces public holiday on September 17

Fourth successive decline: weekly SPI down to 3-year low

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

