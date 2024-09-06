Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2024: govt announces public holiday on September 17

The federal government on Friday announced September 17 as a public holiday on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A notification from the Cabinet Division said all schools, colleges, and public and private offices will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17.

In a separate development, the Punjab government also announced a holiday on Sept 17 due to the 12th Rabiul Awwal.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Wednesday to see the moon for the lunar month Rabiul Awwal. However, the crescent was not sighted that evening.

The body then announced that the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.