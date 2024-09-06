Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

A sessions court in Karachi granted on Friday bail to Natasha Danish, the driver booked in the Karsaz accident case, after victims’ family said that they had pardoned the suspect.

“We forgive her in the name of Allah, who is the Most Merciful and Compassionate,” the affidavit stated.

Moreover, the aggrieved party’s lawyer, Barrister Aziz Ghouri, denied that diyat (blood money) was paid to the family.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, a Toyota Land Cruiser rammed into a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to Imran Arif and his daughter Amna Arif.

Both the father and daughter succumbed to the injuries. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imtiaz Arif, whose brother and niece died in the accident.

The police arrested the driver, and booked her in multiple charges.

Later, a Karachi city court sent Natasha to jail on 14-day judicial remand.