AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,342 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SYM (Symmetry Group Limited) 10.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06%

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 02:55pm

Looking to take advantage of business-friendly environment in the UAE, another listed Pakistani corporation announced that it will establish its subsidiary in the Gulf country.

Symmetry Group, a digital technology company based in Pakistan, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shared the company’s plans to set up a subsidiary in UAE.

“Symmetry Group Limited’s Board of Directors has approved formation of the wholly owned subsidiary in UAE,” read the notice on Friday.

“This subsidiary will pave the way for global launch and scaling of the intellectual properties (products), developed in-house,” it added.

The company was of the view that this new entity will enhance Symmetry Group’s “credibility and provide greater access to business opportunities across the GCC and international markets”.

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

“It will also offer increased flexibility in forming partnerships, joint ventures, and securing international contracts.

“Moreover, this strategic move will enable more efficient financial structuring and operational optimization, while exploring innovative business opportunities and global strategic investments,” it added.

At the time of filing, the share price of Symmetry Group stood at Rs10.84, an increase of Re0.53 or 5.14%.

Back in June, Ismail Industries Limited, a manufacturer of confectionary items, announced it plans to set up a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Similarly, Treet Corporation Limited announced that it has successfully incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Treet Trading LLC, in Dubai, UAE.

UAE’s appeal as the preferred destination for Pakistan’s companies has a lot to do with the streamlined payment process, favourable business environment, and better enforcement of contracts among a number of other reasons.

The UAE is ranked a highly ninth – out of 190 – on enforcing contracts. It is also ranked the first on the metric of ‘getting electricity’.

Experts believe incorporating an office in UAE offers Pakistani companies a strategic advantage, enabling them to leverage a global hub with required infrastructure and a proper legal framework.

uae Pakistan Stock Exchange psx companies PSX notice Symmetry Group Pakistan and UAE PSX notices subsidiary wholly owned subsidary

Comments

200 characters

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

Fourth successive decline: weekly SPI down to 3-year low

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

Paris Paralympics: Haider Ali wins bronze in discus throw final

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

China, IMF: PM asks MoF to follow key matters up

Read more stories