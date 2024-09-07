Paper, printing industries to get latest tech

LAHORE: Pakistani investors are likely to get latest technology from Germany for paper manufacturing, converting, printing processes, publishing computer technologies and ink manufacturing after their participation in DRUPA -2024 exhibition held in Germany.

This was stated by Salman Jameel, Director of Messe Dusseldorf which participated in this moot, which is World’s biggest International Trade Expo for paper manufacturing, converting, printing processes, publishing computer technologies, ink manufacturing and all kind of other machineries related to this industry. This fair is held after every four years.

In DRUPA 2024 nearly 1,643 exhibitors from 52 countries displayed their products. As many as 680 visitors participated from Pakistan.

Salman Jameel claimed that the Pakistani got information about the latest products through this event which will help Pakistan’s paper, printing and related industries.

