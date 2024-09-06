Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reciprocated to the positive gestures coming from Bangladesh to end the hostile bilateral relationship, with Foreign Office saying that cooperation between the two countries will further contribute to enhancing peace and friendship in the region.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told her weekly media briefing in response to queries that Pakistan has always said that it wishes to have robust, multifaceted, friendly relations with Bangladesh, which is an important partner for Pakistan and a brotherly Muslim country.

“There is an immense goodwill between the peoples of our two countries, and we want our bilateral relations to prosper. We believe that cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh will further contribute to enhancing peace and friendship in the region, and will also contribute to further development of SAARC as a robust institution,” Baloch said.

Pakistan, BD agree to work closely for prosperity

She stated this in response to a question with regard to statement by Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh who on Wednesday reportedly stated that “they are ending the hostile relationship with Pakistan.”

It comes following an end to the 15-year long tenure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as a result of violent protest across Bangladesh in August this year.

Responding to another question about Iran’s expected move to go to international arbitration against Pakistan’s failure to proceed on Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, she declined to comment by saying that the issue is being dealt with by the Ministry of Petroleum.

“They have the lead on this matter, and they will be in a better position to share the details of Pakistan’s position on this particular case. I would also like to underline that Pakistan remains engaged with Iran on resolving any issues that arise from time to time,” she said.

With regard to the State Department spokesperson’s statement about the possible US sanctions on the IP gas pipeline project, she also declined to comment on the remarks by her American counterpart. However, she stated that Pakistan has an ongoing dialogue with the United States on energy security of Pakistan, and in this context, the two countries discuss various aspects of Pakistan’s energy security, including in the domain of renewable energy.

When her comments were sought on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent statement to enhance cooperation with China in various areas, she said that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and the relationship is multifaceted, and the cooperation in various domains including agriculture has continued to grow.

“Pakistan remains committed, as highlighted by the prime minister, to further extend our collaboration in the field of agriculture,” she added.

Asked whether Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his ongoing visit to the UK take up the possible extradition of those running social media campaigns against Pakistani institutions from the UK, she refused to share all the details of the discussions being held between the two countries.

“The two countries have been engaged in discussions on all aspects of bilateral cooperation, and also on issues that are of concern to Pakistan. I cannot go into details of our bilateral discussions, but all aspects of Pakistan’s interest and Pakistan’s priorities remain on the agenda between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,” she added.

To another query as to whether Pakistan has “clear evidence” of India’s financing of terrorism in Balochistan as have been stated by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, the spokesperson said the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan are reprehensible and the Government of Pakistan has expressed full commitment to fight the terrorists behind these terror attacks.

“With regards to the details of these attacks, the sponsors of the terrorists and Pakistan’s policy to combat these terrorists, I would advise you to contact the Ministry of Interior, which will be presenting the strategy to deal with these terror groups,” she said in response to the query.

To another question about Afghan interim government’s recently passed laws which impose strict restrictions on women, she said that Pakistan’s position on the rights of women and girls, especially for their inherent right to education, is clear and consistent.

“We believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education, in accordance with the injunctions of Islam, and Islam grants equal access to education and women’s rights. Islam, we believe is an egalitarian religion that guarantees the women, the right to education and to inherit their own property,” she said.

She added that Islam also guarantees women’s voice in public sphere and the right to a decent life free of violence. “The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees these rights to women of Pakistan and we wish similar rights for women everywhere,” she said.

Asked whether Pakistan, being chair of the SCO, will also extend invitation to certain observers for the forthcoming Heads of Government meeting of the SCO, she said that the SCO is a forum that works with consensus and Pakistan as a chair of SCO, will work with countries, members of SCO to ensure the success of the SCO Heads of Government Meeting.

With regards to inviting new members or observers, she added that this is a decision that takes place at the Heads of State Meeting, and not at the Heads of Government Meeting. “So any future memberships and observerships that the organisation will accord to any country will be decided by the Heads of State Meeting,” she added.

The spokesperson also announced that the 23rd Meeting of the Ministers for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activity (MMFETA) of the SCO member States will be held in Islamabad on 12 September 2024.

In its capacity as the Chair, Pakistan has extended invitations to the Head of the Ministries responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade activities of all SCO member countries, she added.

