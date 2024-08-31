AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

Pakistan, BD agree to work closely for prosperity

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held telephonic contact with Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh Government Professor Muhammad Yunus, in which, the duo agreed on the need to work closely for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

During the conversation, the two leaders further agreed that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia, according to a statement of the PM House.

It stated that the prime minister congratulated Professor Yunus on assuming the office of Chief Adviser, and lauded his contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He expressed sympathies over the devastation caused by the recent floods in Bangladesh.

The prime minister underscored the importance of revitalising bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains.

Noting the historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the prime minister expressed a keen desire to boost commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

“On the occasion, Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh Government Professor Muhammad Yunus thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the telephone call,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Bangladesh PM Shehbaz Sharif Muhammad Yunus

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, BD agree to work closely for prosperity

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories