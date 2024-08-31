Pakistan, BD agree to work closely for prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held telephonic contact with Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh Government Professor Muhammad Yunus, in which, the duo agreed on the need to work closely for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

During the conversation, the two leaders further agreed that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia, according to a statement of the PM House.

It stated that the prime minister congratulated Professor Yunus on assuming the office of Chief Adviser, and lauded his contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He expressed sympathies over the devastation caused by the recent floods in Bangladesh.

The prime minister underscored the importance of revitalising bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains.

Noting the historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the prime minister expressed a keen desire to boost commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

“On the occasion, Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh Government Professor Muhammad Yunus thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the telephone call,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024