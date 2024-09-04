Philippines’ First Gen seeks LNG cargo for October delivery

SINGAPORE: Philippine power producer First Gen Corp has issued a tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for its gas-fired power plants in Batangas province.

The company is seeking the LNG cargo on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to be delivered between Oct. 14-18, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

First Gen issued the tender on Tuesday, its seventh so far, it said.

The award to the selected bidder is expected to be made on Sept. 16.